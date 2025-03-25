SEAL Team to The Terminal List; TOP 10 series to watch if you like Reacher
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 25, 2025
Here is a list of series to watch.
SEAL Team (Prime Video) follows a group of Navy SEALs who plan to execute the most dangerous high-stakes mission. However, the pressure of the assignment targets their families.
The Equalizer (JioHotstar) is about Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background, who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.
Luther (Prime Video) centers around John Luther, a brilliant homicide detective, with a knack of getting inside the minds of murderers. His unconventional methods put him at odds with his team.
Tracker (JioHotstar) follows Colter Shaw, a skilled survivalist and tracker who earns his living by assisting law enforcement and private citizens in exchange for reward money.
The Night Agent (Netflix) depicts the story of an FBI agent who answers a call that brings him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.
Bodyguard (Netflix) revolves around David, a war veteran who works for the Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch of London's Metropolitan Police Service and protects politician Julia.
The Terminal List (Prime Video) projects on James who returns home after his entire team of Navy Seals is ambushed, only to discover a new dark force working against him.
Banshee (JioHotstar) centers around an enigmatic ex-con, who assumes the identity of Lucas Hood, the town's murdered sheriff, to hide from powerful crime lord Rabbit.
Marvel's The Punisher (JioHotstar) follows veteran Frank Castle, who finds a new meaning in his life as a vigilante after he gets revenge on those who murdered his family.
The Old Man (JioHotstar) is about a retired CIA agent, who is haunted by both the agency he once worked and his own nightmare.
