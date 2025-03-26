Secret Love Affair to Love and Leashes; Top 10 romantic Korean dramas you should watch alone
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 26, 2025
Here’s a list of romantic Korean dramas that will give you butterflies
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
You Raise Me Up revolves around Do Yong-shik who suffers from erectile dysfunction, meets his ex.
Hit The Spot follows Hee-jee, a friendly lady who knows nothing about romance.
Somebody revolves around Kim-sun who gets involved in an instant romance with Sung Yun-oh.
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim revolves around a boss who stops her secretary Kim from leaving.
Nevertheless, it revolves around two single individuals who have trouble being in a relationship.
Love and Leashes revolves around the contractual relationship between Jung Ji-woo and Jung Ji-hoo.
The World of the Married follows a woman who discovers her husband is cheating on her.
My Secret Romance follows Cha Jin-wook and Lee Yoo-min who meet each other at a Gangwon-do resort.
Her Private Life revolves around Sung Deok-Mi who pretends to date her boss.
Secret Love Affair revolves around a woman in her 40s who makes people believe that she has led a fulfilling life.
