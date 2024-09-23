Sector 36 and 9 more most disturbing films on Netflix, SonyLIV and other OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 23, 2024
Sector 36 on Netflix is based on Nithari Murders case of 2006. Vikrant Massey plays the lead. Some of the dialogues will send chills down your spine.
Maharaja on Netflix is one film that is hard to forget. A father seeks brutal revenge after his daughter is attacked.
Ajji movie is on Amazon Prime Video. The film is about a grandmother who takes matters in her own hands after her young grandchild is sexually assaulted.
Trapped movie is about a man who get accidentally trapped in a flat of an under construction building. No water, no food, it is a journey of survival. It is on Zee5.
Bandit Queen is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The controversial film narrates the journey of Phoolan Devi.
Titli movies is about the young member of gangster family who wants to break free. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Ravening is an Assamese horror film on SonyLIV. It is about married paediatrician and a young Ph.D. student sharing love for meat.
Welcome Home on SonyLIV is a shocking tale of a family surrounding patriarchy, child abuse and more. It is based on true events.
Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women is on YouTube. It is about a woman who is bought by a man to satisfy him and his sons.
Ugly is a mystery thriller on Disney+Hotstar. The story revolves around a missing child and her father, step-father accusing each other of kidnapping.
