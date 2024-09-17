Sector 36 and more Indian crime thrillers on OTT narrating true stories that will send chills down your spine

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2024

Sector 36 starring Vikrant Massey, streaming on Netflix, is making a lot of noise currently.

The film that is based on the serial killer of Nithari killings is brutal, shocking and chilling.

The Stoneman Murders is on JioCinema. It is based on a real-life serial killer who targeted pavement dwellers in sleep.

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer is on Netflix. It is a documentary of a serial killer who is arrested for killing a journalist and a shock twist unfolds.

Bhakshak on Netflix is reportedly based on the case of minor girls being abused in Muzaffarpur's shelter home.

Talvar movie on Disney+Hotstar is about Aarushi double murder case. It reveals about the investigation and more.

Raman Raghav 2.0 on Zee5 is said to be inspired by true events carried out by a serial killer in 1960s.

Rahasya is on Zee5. This film too is based on Noida's double murder case of 2008.

Dahaad web series on JioCinema is said to be inspired by a case of a teacher who turned a serial killer in Karnataka.

Posham Pa is a psychological thriller about a woman who is a criminal and gets her daughters to be serial killers too. It is inspired by true events. Watch on Zee5.

