Sector 36 and more movies and heart wrenching web series on OTT based on true crimes

Sector 36 is loosely based on 2006 Noida serial murders also known as Nithari Killings. It released on September 13 on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film stars Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal and Akash Khurana. As the movie rules hearts, here's a look at the movies and web shows based on real crime incidents.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime is on Netflix and is based on the Nirbhaya gang rape case in Delhi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
talvar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan starrer No One Killed Jessica is available to watch on Netflix. It is based on the true story of model Jessica Lall.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kay Kay Menon starrer Special Ops is on hotstar. It is about Himmat Singh, a RAW agent who find out about the terrorist attacks with his team.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi starrer Criminal Justice has been loved by the audience. The web series is available on Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Breathe is about a father whose son is suffering from major illness and needs lung transplant. For the same, the father gets into criminal activities to ensure his son gets what is needed. The series is available on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad is based on a real life incident. It is about serial killer Mohan Kumar who targeted woman, married them and killed them. The web series is available on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karishma Tanna's scoop is based on Jigna Vora's story. It is about how she was accused of murdering another reporter. The series is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sudhanshu Pandey, Harshad Chopda, Karan Patel: Celebs who dislike Bigg Boss and would never be a part of it