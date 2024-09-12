Sector 36 and more Top 8 Friday, September 13 releases on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2024

Sector 36 starring Vikrant Massey is inspired by true events. Watch it on Netflix on September 13.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Berlin, a spy thriller, starring Aparshakti Khurrana, Kay Kay Menon and more will begin streaming on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Officer Black Belt, a Korean drama movie about a martial artist, is releasing on Netflix this Friday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uglies on Netflix is about a girl hunting for her friend while awaiting a cosmetic surgery in a futuristic dystopia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How to Die Alone is a comedy series that will be available on Hulu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raghu Thatha starring Keethy Suresh will be up on Zee5 on September 13. It is a political comedy film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Grand Tour: One for The Road follows the story of Jeremy, Richard, and James who take their last road trip together. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goli Soda: Rising will be up on Disney+Hotstar. It is a Tamil series that narrates the story of four labourers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Balu Gani Talkies was supposed to release on September 13 on Aha. However, there are chances that it may get postponed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apart from the big OTT releases, The Buckingham Murders is releasing in theatres this Friday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before The Buckingham Murders, Top 8 murder mysteries on OTT with shocking climax that'll blow your mind

 

 Find Out More