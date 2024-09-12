Sector 36 and more Top 8 Friday, September 13 releases on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 12, 2024
Sector 36 starring Vikrant Massey is inspired by true events. Watch it on Netflix on September 13.
Berlin, a spy thriller, starring Aparshakti Khurrana, Kay Kay Menon and more will begin streaming on Zee5.
Officer Black Belt, a Korean drama movie about a martial artist, is releasing on Netflix this Friday.
Uglies on Netflix is about a girl hunting for her friend while awaiting a cosmetic surgery in a futuristic dystopia.
How to Die Alone is a comedy series that will be available on Hulu.
Raghu Thatha starring Keethy Suresh will be up on Zee5 on September 13. It is a political comedy film.
The Grand Tour: One for The Road follows the story of Jeremy, Richard, and James who take their last road trip together. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Goli Soda: Rising will be up on Disney+Hotstar. It is a Tamil series that narrates the story of four labourers.
Balu Gani Talkies was supposed to release on September 13 on Aha. However, there are chances that it may get postponed.
Apart from the big OTT releases, The Buckingham Murders is releasing in theatres this Friday.
