Sector 36 and other Top 7 best captivating Indian crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Jio Cinema and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 16, 2024
Sector 36 is a crime thriller film directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and stars Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal and Akash Khurana in the main roles.
It is loosely based on 2006 Noida serial murders also known as Nithari Killings.
Sector 36 is a story about several children disappearing due to a serial killer on Netflix.
Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla is about a successful businesswoman whose life turns upside down after she gets accused of the murder of her partner. Stream on Netflix.
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji in main roles. On Netflix.
Drishyam on Disney+ Hotstar stars Mohanlal in main roles. The film has impressed all with its unique storyline.
Kohrra on Netflix is about two police officers who investigate the murder of an NRI bridegroom.
Asur on JioCinema is a psychological crime thriller about a forensic expert-turned-teacher.
HIT: The Second Case on Amazon Prime Video is about the life of a police officer who investigates a gruesome murder case.
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is about DCP who is assigned a complicated case. On Disney+ Hotstar.
