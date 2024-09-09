Sector 36, Emily In Paris Part 2 and more Top 7 upcoming OTT releases of this week
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 09, 2024
Sector 36 is going to begin stream on Netflix from September 13.
Source:
Instagram/Twitter
Sector 36 starring Vikrant Massey is highly anticipated crime thriller as it is inspired by true events.
Source:
Instagram/Twitter
Berlin will release on September 13 on Zee5. It is about an Indian intelligence officers detaining a mute and deaf.
Source:
Instagram/Twitter
The second part of Emily in Paris season 4 will start streaming on Netflix on September 12.
Source:
Instagram/Twitter
Malayalam language cop drama Thalavan will stream on SpnyLiv from September 10. It is gripping and how.
Source:
Instagram/Twitter
Officer Black Belt is coming to Netflix on September 13. It is an action comedy K-drama starring Jason Kim.
Source:
Instagram/Twitter
Set in a futuristic dystopia, Uglies will hit Netflix on September 13. It stars Joey King and others.
Source:
Instagram/Twitter
Fruitcake is a Filipino movie that will start streaming on Netflix on September 12.
Source:
Instagram/Twitter
Mr Bachchan starring Ravi Teja will be up on Netflix on September 12.
Source:
Instagram/Twitter
Champions is about a basketball coach forced to train a scrappy team. It is coming on Netflix on September 10.
Source:
Instagram/Twitter
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 most successful South Indian movie directors who have rarely delivered a flop
Find Out More