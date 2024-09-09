Sector 36, Emily In Paris Part 2 and more Top 7 upcoming OTT releases of this week

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2024

Sector 36 is going to begin stream on Netflix from September 13.

Sector 36 starring Vikrant Massey is highly anticipated crime thriller as it is inspired by true events.

Berlin will release on September 13 on Zee5. It is about an Indian intelligence officers detaining a mute and deaf.

The second part of Emily in Paris season 4 will start streaming on Netflix on September 12.

Malayalam language cop drama Thalavan will stream on SpnyLiv from September 10. It is gripping and how.

Officer Black Belt is coming to Netflix on September 13. It is an action comedy K-drama starring Jason Kim.

Set in a futuristic dystopia, Uglies will hit Netflix on September 13. It stars Joey King and others.

Fruitcake is a Filipino movie that will start streaming on Netflix on September 12.

Mr Bachchan starring Ravi Teja will be up on Netflix on September 12.

Champions is about a basketball coach forced to train a scrappy team. It is coming on Netflix on September 10.

