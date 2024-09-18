Sector 36, Mr Bachchan and more Top 8 movies that are trending today on Netflix

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2024

Sector 36 starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal is trending on number one spot. The movie about a real-life serial killer will give you nightmares.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ravi Teja's new movie Mr. Bachchan is on second spot. The film is inspired by real-life Income Tax raid on Sardar Inder Singh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gifted starring Chris Evans is about a single man raising his niece and gets dragged into a custody battle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aay is a Telugu language romantic comedy drama. It is on fourth spot. It is about reconnecting with old friends and finding new love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uglies on Netflix is bases in a dystopian world where beauty standards are intense. It is on fifth spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Officer Black Belt is a Korean comedy action drama that has lots of thrills and chills as the story revolves around a martial artist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rebel Ridge has a former marine cop going against corruption. It is on seventh spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is ruling on the eighth spot. It is about Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett going against corruption.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is back on the list. The action thriller stars Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba and others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalki 2898 AD Hindi version has now dropped to he tenth spot. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer has its roots in Indian mythology.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Devara Part 1, Best of Jr NTR movies to watch on Netflix, JioCinema and more OTT

 

 Find Out More