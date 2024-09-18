Sector 36, Mr Bachchan and more Top 8 movies that are trending today on Netflix
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 18, 2024
Sector 36 starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal is trending on number one spot. The movie about a real-life serial killer will give you nightmares.
Ravi Teja's new movie Mr. Bachchan is on second spot. The film is inspired by real-life Income Tax raid on Sardar Inder Singh.
Gifted starring Chris Evans is about a single man raising his niece and gets dragged into a custody battle.
Aay is a Telugu language romantic comedy drama. It is on fourth spot. It is about reconnecting with old friends and finding new love.
Uglies on Netflix is bases in a dystopian world where beauty standards are intense. It is on fifth spot.
Officer Black Belt is a Korean comedy action drama that has lots of thrills and chills as the story revolves around a martial artist.
Rebel Ridge has a former marine cop going against corruption. It is on seventh spot.
Bad Boys: Ride or Die is ruling on the eighth spot. It is about Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett going against corruption.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is back on the list. The action thriller stars Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba and others.
Kalki 2898 AD Hindi version has now dropped to he tenth spot. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer has its roots in Indian mythology.
