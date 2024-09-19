Sector 36, Raayan and more films, web series trending today on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2024

Shekhar Home is a story about a writer and a detective who solve cases.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maharani is about Rani who finds herself imprisoned for three long years. On SonyLiv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raayan is a story about a a man who take revenge after his parents get killed. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanaav 2 on SonyLiv stars Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Shashank Arora, Mir Sarwar in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khalbali records streaming on JioCinema is an original series that will keep you glued to the screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grey's Anatomy streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar is about surgical interns and their supervisors who are on a medical journey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vishesham on Prime Video is a Malayalam film directed by Sooraj Tom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Billions on Disney Plus Hotstar is about sincere but ruthless US attorney who gets into a battelt with hedge fund kingpin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Accident: Season 1 is about a birthday party which takes a tragic turn. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sector 36 streaming on Netflix is about a serial killer who kill children.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Korean hairstyles inspired by Bollywood actresses for a date night

 

 Find Out More