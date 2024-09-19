Sector 36, Raayan and more films, web series trending today on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Sep 19, 2024
Shekhar Home is a story about a writer and a detective who solve cases.
Maharani is about Rani who finds herself imprisoned for three long years. On SonyLiv.
Raayan is a story about a a man who take revenge after his parents get killed. On Prime Video.
Tanaav 2 on SonyLiv stars Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Shashank Arora, Mir Sarwar in main roles.
Khalbali records streaming on JioCinema is an original series that will keep you glued to the screens.
Grey's Anatomy streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar is about surgical interns and their supervisors who are on a medical journey.
Vishesham on Prime Video is a Malayalam film directed by Sooraj Tom.
Billions on Disney Plus Hotstar is about sincere but ruthless US attorney who gets into a battelt with hedge fund kingpin.
The Accident: Season 1 is about a birthday party which takes a tragic turn. On Netflix.
Sector 36 streaming on Netflix is about a serial killer who kill children.
