Tan Man Neel O Neel to Khaie; Top 10 Pakistani dramas that delivered endings we can’t forget

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2025

Pakistani dramas are hugely popular among Indians. However, here’s are top Pakistani dramas with exceptional endings

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khaie centers on a girl who is forced to marry the man responsible for killing her family.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum centers around Mustafa and Sharjeena who marry each other in strange situations.

Noor Jahan revolves around a mother who uses power and mind games to control her kids.

Zard Patton Ka Bunn follows a young girl dedicated to work for her society.

Nadaan highlights drug abuse, social decay and mob mentality.

Jaan-e-Jahan centers around two individuals trapped in the complexities of society.

Tan Man Neelo Neel delivers one of the most unforgettable endings in recent moments.

Mann Jogi centers around the complexities of wrongful Halala.

Bin Roye centers around a young girl madly in love with her cousin.

Humsafar centers around two individuals who are forced to marry each other.

