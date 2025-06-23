The First Night with the Duke to Something in the Rain: Top 10 romantic Korean dramas that are absolutely adorable
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jun 23, 2025
The First Night with the Duke follows an ordinary young woman who finds herself in her favorite romance novel.
Queen of Tears revolves around two individuals who find it hard to manage their relationship after marriage.
Something in the Rain follows a woman who undergoes a metamorphosis after she reconnects with her friends’ younger brother.
Hotel del Luna revolves around a proprietor of a supernatural hotel who is bound to the place due to his sins.
When the Weather is Fine follows a girl who leaves Seoul and moves back to her hometown, where she meets a bookshop owner.
Alchemy of Souls follows a powerful sorceress in a blind woman’s body who meets a man from a prestigious family.
See You in My 19th Life revolves around Ban Ji Eum, who remembers all her past lives.
A Time Called You revolves around a woman who struggles to cope with the death of her boyfriend, transported back in time.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo follows Ha Jin, who travels back in time and lands in the Goryeo Dynasty.
Love Affair in the Afternoon follows a woman who is bored with her daily life until she meets her biology teacher.
