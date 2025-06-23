The First Night with the Duke to Something in the Rain: Top 10 romantic Korean dramas that are absolutely adorable

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2025

The First Night with the Duke follows an ordinary young woman who finds herself in her favorite romance novel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen of Tears revolves around two individuals who find it hard to manage their relationship after marriage.

Something in the Rain follows a woman who undergoes a metamorphosis after she reconnects with her friends’ younger brother.

Hotel del Luna revolves around a proprietor of a supernatural hotel who is bound to the place due to his sins.

When the Weather is Fine follows a girl who leaves Seoul and moves back to her hometown, where she meets a bookshop owner.

Alchemy of Souls follows a powerful sorceress in a blind woman’s body who meets a man from a prestigious family.

See You in My 19th Life revolves around Ban Ji Eum, who remembers all her past lives.

A Time Called You revolves around a woman who struggles to cope with the death of her boyfriend, transported back in time.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo follows Ha Jin, who travels back in time and lands in the Goryeo Dynasty.

Love Affair in the Afternoon follows a woman who is bored with her daily life until she meets her biology teacher.

