Shaitaan and more: Best of R Madhavan to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Nikita Thakkar
| May 05, 2024
Shaitaan is now streaming on Netflix and is already trending. R Madhavan is the evil force in the film who does black magic.
The Tamil version of Vikram Vedha starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi is on Disney+Hotstar. R Madhavan plays a no-nonsense cop in this one.
Maara is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a romantic adventure drama about a woman who is on a hunt of a painter.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is on JioCinema. It is a biographical drama based on the life of aerospace engineer Nambi Narayan.
3 Idiots has R Madhavan playing Farhan Qureshi. The film based on friendship is a must watch for all. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Tanu Weds Manu is also on JioCinema. R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut's romantic drama is quirky and fun.
Dhokha: Round D Corner is on Netflix. The movie is a psychological thriller revolving around a married couple and a terrorist.
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is on Disney+Hotstar. It is THE best R Madhavan film ever. His lover boy avatar will touch your hearts.
Irudhi Suttru is a sports drama in which R Madhavan plays a boxer. He trains a fishmonger to win big. Watch on SonyLiv.
13B: Fear Has a New Address is a horror mystery. It has got a good 7.3 rating on IMDb. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
