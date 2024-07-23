Shaitaan and other most popular Hindi movies of 2024 you can now stream on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 23, 2024
Shaitan grabbed people's attention because of the brilliant casting and wonderful plot of the story.
Munjya: This horror-comedy was well-liked by viewers due to its distinct mix of humor and terror, which set it apart from other films in the genre.
Aavesham: With its gripping story and outstanding performances, this gripping thriller kept viewers on the edge of their seats.
Article 370: This political drama in Hindi won plaudits for its daring narrative style and compelling depiction of Jammu and Kashmir's contentious Article 370.
Laapata Ladies - This Bollywood comedy-drama won over fans with its hilarious portrayal of the lives and misadventures of women who vanish out of nowhere.
Hanu-Man: With its contemporary rendition of the famous Hanuman's adventures and dramatic action sequences, this Telugu mythological adventure enthralled viewers.
Fighter, a thrilling Bollywood action movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, enthralled viewers with its gripping story and breathtaking aerial scenes.
Manjummel Boys: With its nostalgic and endearing narrative, this touching Malayalam movie about childhood buddies getting back together won over viewers.
