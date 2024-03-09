Shaitaan and other Top 10 R Madhavan films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024
Alaipayuthey on Amazon Prime Video is about couple who find out the different idea of marriage.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kannathil Muthamittal on Amazon Prime Video is about little girl who is adopted.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect on Amazon Prime Video is a story about a scientist Nambi Narayanan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maara on Amazon Prime Video is about Paaru who sees a fairy tale she heard from a stranger.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein on Disney Plus Hotstar is about Maddy who falls in love with Reena.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tanu Weds Manu Returns on JioCinema is about Tanu and Manu's marriage that collapses.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
3 Idiots on Amazon Prime Video is about two friends who search for their lost companion.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rang De Basanti on Netflix is about six young Indians who assist an English woman to film a documentary.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram Vedha on Disney Plus Hotstar is about a police officer and a smuggler.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aayitha Ezhuthu on SunNxt is about three men and their accidental meeting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Panchayat 3: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and more actors' net worth will leave you shocked
Find Out More