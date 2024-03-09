Shaitaan and other Top 10 R Madhavan films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024

Alaipayuthey on Amazon Prime Video is about couple who find out the different idea of marriage.

Kannathil Muthamittal on Amazon Prime Video is about little girl who is adopted.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect on Amazon Prime Video is a story about a scientist Nambi Narayanan.

Maara on Amazon Prime Video is about Paaru who sees a fairy tale she heard from a stranger.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein on Disney Plus Hotstar is about Maddy who falls in love with Reena.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns on JioCinema is about Tanu and Manu's marriage that collapses.

3 Idiots on Amazon Prime Video is about two friends who search for their lost companion.

Rang De Basanti on Netflix is about six young Indians who assist an English woman to film a documentary.

Vikram Vedha on Disney Plus Hotstar is about a police officer and a smuggler.

Aayitha Ezhuthu on SunNxt is about three men and their accidental meeting.

