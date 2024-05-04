Shaitaan and Top 10 new releases on OTT to watch for an entertaining weekend

May 04, 2024

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's horror thriller is now on Netflix. Watch it over the weekend for some spooky entertainment.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi started streaming on Netflix on May 1. Fans have mixed reaction to the period drama with pre-Independence era twist.

Nushrat Bharucha's movie Akelli is now streaming on JioCinema. It is about a young girl trapped in war-toned land.

The first episode of The Atypical Family is now streaming on Netflix. The K-drama revolves around a man who can transport to the past.

The second season of The Broken News started streaming on Zee5 on May 3. It is about rivalry of two news channels.

Wonka is now available to watch on JioCinema. The movie stars Timothée Chalamet, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key and more.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is on JioCinema. It is based on the real-life story of a Jewish Prisoner who was tasked to tattoo ID numbers on prisoners arms.

The Idea of You began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 2. The story revolves around a young mother and her affair with a boy band leader.

T . P Bon is for kids. Bon has to save lives of many from the past in this one.

Fiasco released on April 30 on Netflix. It is an entertaining French comedy drama to watch over the weekend.

