Shaitaan to Bulbbul; TOP 10 Indian supernatural thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video and JioCinema
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2025
Here is a list of Indian supernatural thrillers to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
13B: Fear Has a New Address (Prime Video) follows Manohar who moves to a new apartment on the 13th floor with his family. His peace is disturbed by a spirit that uses television as a medium.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bulbbul (Netflix) is about a child bride who grows into an enigmatic woman ruling over her household, hiding her past as the village is plagued by mysterious death.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shaitaan (Netflix) centers on a family which finds trouble when their daughter falls under the spell of black magic cast by a stranger, and they set out to stop and uncover the stranger's motives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhoot (JioCinema) revolves around a couple who moves to a new apartment where she gets possessed by a vengeful spirit. Her husband must try to help her before it's too late.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Thi Daayan (Prime Video) projects on a famous magician, Bobo, who plans to marry his girlfriend. However, he is secretly scarred by the hallucinations of his dead sister.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pizza (Hotstar) focuses on Micheal, a pizza delivery boy who lives with Anu, an aspiring horror fiction writer. One day, while delivering food, he goes to a bungalow where mysterious events take place.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dobaaraa (Netflix) follows a woman who connects with the past through a television set and saves the life of a boy who witnessed a murder. A series of events makes her present life difficult.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Netflix) is about two strangers Reet and Ruhan who cross paths and are led to an abandoned mansion and a dreaded spirit that has been trapped for 18 years.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Andhaghaaram (Netflix) centers on three men in Chennai, who are seemingly unconnected to each other and the sinister happenings in their lives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pari (Prime Video) is about a man who tries to help a chained woman who is probably a victim of abuse. However, things are not as easy as they appear.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Casablanca to Parasite; TOP 10 movie that everyone should watch on OTT at least once