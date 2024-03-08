Shaitaan in theatres and other movies on OTT to watch for Jyothika's superlative performances

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024

Before Shaitaan; a look at Jyothika's films that you can watch on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Snegithiye on Amazon Prime Video is about two friends who get accused of a murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mozhi on Amazon Prime Video is about the musician’s love for a differently abled woman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaakha Kaakha on YouTube is regarded as one of the best Tamil action thrillers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mugavaree on Amazon Prime Video is about an aspiring music director who puts his love life at risk.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu on ZEE5 isastory of two serial killers who rape and murder young women.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pachaikili Muthucharam on YouTube is about an extramarital affair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kushi on Amazon Prime Video is about two lovers parting ways due to ego clashes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaathal The Core on Amazon Prime Video has received appreciation from viewers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Poovellam Un Vaasam on Sun NXT is about friendship between two families.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 detective sagas on OTT for you to binge watch

 

 Find Out More