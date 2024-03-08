Shaitaan in theatres and other movies on OTT to watch for Jyothika's superlative performances
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024
Before Shaitaan; a look at Jyothika's films that you can watch on OTT.
Snegithiye on Amazon Prime Video is about two friends who get accused of a murder.
Mozhi on Amazon Prime Video is about the musician’s love for a differently abled woman.
Kaakha Kaakha on YouTube is regarded as one of the best Tamil action thrillers.
Mugavaree on Amazon Prime Video is about an aspiring music director who puts his love life at risk.
Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu on ZEE5 isastory of two serial killers who rape and murder young women.
Pachaikili Muthucharam on YouTube is about an extramarital affair.
Kushi on Amazon Prime Video is about two lovers parting ways due to ego clashes.
Kaathal The Core on Amazon Prime Video has received appreciation from viewers.
Poovellam Un Vaasam on Sun NXT is about friendship between two families.
