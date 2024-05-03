Shaitaan on Netflix and other thrilling, chilling horror flicks to watch on OTT this weekend

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2024

Kaal: An exciting creature film in which a party of visitors battles a terrifying predator in a secluded forest.

1920: A chilling story with a pre-independence setting that will undoubtedly give you chills.

Shaitaan: The narrative centers on a family whose lives are upended when their oldest daughter succumbs to a stranger's evil sorcery.

Bulbbul: A visually spectacular historical horror film set in colonial Bengal that combines feminism, mythology, and retribution.

Ragini MMS: A weekend excursion for a young couple is the subject of this found footage horror movie.

A compelling psychological thriller with supernatural undertones is Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Stree: Based on a true urban legend, this horror comedy is both amusing and spine-tingling.

The eerie and atmospheric fantasy horror film Tumbbad is set in colonial India.

