Shaitaan on Netflix and other thrilling, chilling horror flicks to watch on OTT this weekend
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 03, 2024
Kaal: An exciting creature film in which a party of visitors battles a terrifying predator in a secluded forest.
1920: A chilling story with a pre-independence setting that will undoubtedly give you chills.
Shaitaan: The narrative centers on a family whose lives are upended when their oldest daughter succumbs to a stranger's evil sorcery.
Bulbbul: A visually spectacular historical horror film set in colonial Bengal that combines feminism, mythology, and retribution.
Ragini MMS: A weekend excursion for a young couple is the subject of this found footage horror movie.
A compelling psychological thriller with supernatural undertones is Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
Stree: Based on a true urban legend, this horror comedy is both amusing and spine-tingling.
The eerie and atmospheric fantasy horror film Tumbbad is set in colonial India.
