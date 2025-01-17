Shaitaan to The Killer; top psychological horror movie on Netflix that will blow away your mind
Bored of current watches? Here is a list of awesome psychological thriller films that features unexpected twist to blow your mind
Shaitaan: Vikas Bahi-directed film revolves around a family who go to their farmhouse for vacation but things take a horrifying turn when an intruder takes over the body of the child.
The Killer: The 2023 released film centers on a killer who waits for his next target in the shadows but the longer he waits, the more he loses his mind.
Talaash: The gripping tale focuses on a married couple who struggles to accept the death of their son. However, to distract himself from the pain he indulges himself to solve a mysterious murder case.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa: The horror-comedy film follows an NRI and his wife who plans to stay in the ancestral home ignoring the warning by the locals but soon things take a terrifying turn.
Seven: The story surrounds two detectives, one working on his last case and the other on his first after transfer, unite together to solve the mysterious murders in the city.
Fractured: The mysterious thriller film revolves around Ray who rushes to the hospital with wife Joanne after their daughter Peri fractured her hand but things take a serious turn when he fails to find them.
Panic Room: The terrifying story revolves around Meg and Sarah who hides in a room to save themselves from an intruder but unfortunately, it happens to be the same room intruder wants to open.
Run: The horrifying tale follows Chloe, a teenager who is kept in isolation for years but soon she starts suspecting her mother for her condition.
