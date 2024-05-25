Shaitaan to Crew: Top 6 films on OTT that became super hit as soon as they started streaming
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 25, 2024
Many Bollywood films got an OTT release and they got superhit after getting streamed.
HanuMan was well-liked by fans and made 57 crores.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was a certified smash, earning 81 crores in revenue.
With 82 crores in revenue, Article 370 struck a chord with viewers.
Crew made 89 crores and won the hearts of the audience.
Fighter became a blockbuster movie after earning an astounding 212 crores.
Shaitaan was an enormous hit, grossing 150 crores.
Which was your favourite out of these superhits?
