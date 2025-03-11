The Outsider to Hostages; Top 10 thriller shows to watch on JioHotstar

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2025

Here’s a list of top thriller shows on JioHotstar you need to watch…

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story follows a young and idealistic RAW officer who is on the mission to solve a mystery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The White Lotus revolves around some deep dark secrets and twisted truths of the members in a resort.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

True Detective follows police officers and detectives around the United States who are forced to know the hidden secrets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hostages revolves around Dr Mira who is forced to perform a tough predicament when her family is held under hostage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Old Man revolves around Dan who chases a man who escapes from the CIA.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Code M revolves around Major Monica Mehra, an army lawyer who is tasked to investigate a case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaitan follows Bali and his family whose life turns upside down after an incident.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

9 Hours centers around three prisoners who attempt to carry out an impossible task.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rudra: THe Edge of Darkness revolves around Rudra Veer Singh, a super cop who is tasked to find psychopathic minds.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Outsider revolves around Terry Maitland, a suburban parent who is accused of murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Peeping Tom to Last Shift; TOP 10 terrifying slasher movies to watch

 

 Find Out More