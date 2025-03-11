The Outsider to Hostages; Top 10 thriller shows to watch on JioHotstar
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 11, 2025
Here’s a list of top thriller shows on JioHotstar you need to watch…
Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story follows a young and idealistic RAW officer who is on the mission to solve a mystery.
The White Lotus revolves around some deep dark secrets and twisted truths of the members in a resort.
True Detective follows police officers and detectives around the United States who are forced to know the hidden secrets.
Hostages revolves around Dr Mira who is forced to perform a tough predicament when her family is held under hostage.
The Old Man revolves around Dan who chases a man who escapes from the CIA.
Code M revolves around Major Monica Mehra, an army lawyer who is tasked to investigate a case.
Shaitan follows Bali and his family whose life turns upside down after an incident.
9 Hours centers around three prisoners who attempt to carry out an impossible task.
Rudra: THe Edge of Darkness revolves around Rudra Veer Singh, a super cop who is tasked to find psychopathic minds.
The Outsider revolves around Terry Maitland, a suburban parent who is accused of murder.
