Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; TOP 10 evergreen Bollywood movies on Prime Video

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 09, 2025

Here is a list of Bollywood movies to watch.

Sholay centers around Jai and Veeru, two ex-convicts, who are hired by Thakur Baldev Singh, a retired policeman, to help him nab Gabbar Singh, a notorious bandit.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge focuses on Raj and Simran who meet during a trip across and fall in love. However, when Raj learns about Simran, he follows her to India.

Andaz Apna Apna follows Amar and Prem, who attempt to woo an heiress to have access to her father's wealth.

Hera Pheri revolves around two tenants, and their landlord, who are in desperate need of money. However, they get a chance when they get a ransom call.

Dil Chahta Hai projects on three close friends who go their separate ways after college due to their different approaches towards relationships.

Devdas follows a wealthy law graduate who returns from London to marry his childhood friend. However, the rejection of their marriage by his own family sparks his descent into alcoholism

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai revolves around Anjali who loves Rahul, her best friend. However, when Rahul decides to wed Tina, Anjali is left heartbroken.

Dil Se.. is about a journalist who falls for a mysterious woman who does not reciprocate his feelings.

Mother India focuses on Radha, a poor but righteous woman, struggles to raise her children while going up against Sukhilala, a greedy moneylender.

Taal tells the story of Mansi who becomes famous with Vikrant's help after her former boyfriend's family members insult her and her father.

