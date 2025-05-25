Shooting Stars to Love to Hate You: TOP 10 romantic Korean dramas with happy endings
Roger Khuraijam
| May 25, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
Mad For Each Other (Netflix) is about Noh Hwi-oh works as a detective and lives a decent life. However, things changed when he met his neighbour.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix) centres around a dentist who moves to a seaside town after her mother's death.
Romance Is a Bonus Book (Netflix) project on a gifted writer who is the youngest editor-in-chief, who gets entangled in the life of a girl who needs a job.
Fight For My Way (Viki) follows a former taekwondo champion and a receptionist, who struggle to achieve their dreams.
Love to Hate You (Netflix) revolves around an attorney who despises losing to men and an actor who distrusts women.
The Forbidden Marriage (Prime Video) centres around a young Korean king who bans marriage for everyone in the Joseon Dynasty.
Shooting Stars (Viki) is about Oh Han Byul, a publicist, who faces difficulties when handling rising star Gong Tae Sung.
King the Land (Netflix) focuses on the heir of a hotel conglomerate who falls for a hotelier who has a charming smile.
While You Were Sleeping (Viki) follows three individuals who have the power of precognition, who help each other prevent disastrous incidents.
She Was Pretty (Netflix) Sung-Joon and Hye-Jin are childhood sweethearts. However, the two decide to meet after 15 years.
