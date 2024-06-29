Showtime and 9 other binge-worthy Hotstar specials

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2024

Bad Cop follows a cop named Karan, who suffers from a split personality, takes on a dangerous gangster named Kazbe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lootere follows the journey of a family embroiled in the dark and dangerous world of maritime piracy facing various challenges.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After her husband’s mysterious death, Aarya is forced into the underworld to protect her family as she takes over her family’s illegal drug business.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karmma Calling is centered around a group of friends who face various moral and ethical dilemmas influenced by karma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aakhri Sach is a mystery thriller web series that dives into the investigation of a haunting mass murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Trial revolves around a housewife who’s life changes when her husband is imprisoned over a sex scandal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Night Manager revolves around a night manager who gets entangled into a criminal inner circles while trying to oust whim with authorities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taaza Khabar follows a sanitation worker who gains a peculiar power that changes his life, leading him to new and unexpected opportunities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness revolves around DCP Rudraveer Singh, a troubled and brilliant detective who tackles Mumbai’s most dangerous crimes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Showtime takes an insider look into the television industry exploring the power dynamics and personal dramas of those working behind the scenes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Satyabhama and 9 other highest rated Telugu thrillers on OTT

 

 Find Out More