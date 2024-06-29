Showtime and 9 other binge-worthy Hotstar specials
Nishant
| Jun 29, 2024
Bad Cop follows a cop named Karan, who suffers from a split personality, takes on a dangerous gangster named Kazbe.
Lootere follows the journey of a family embroiled in the dark and dangerous world of maritime piracy facing various challenges.
After her husband’s mysterious death, Aarya is forced into the underworld to protect her family as she takes over her family’s illegal drug business.
Karmma Calling is centered around a group of friends who face various moral and ethical dilemmas influenced by karma.
Aakhri Sach is a mystery thriller web series that dives into the investigation of a haunting mass murder case.
The Trial revolves around a housewife who’s life changes when her husband is imprisoned over a sex scandal.
Night Manager revolves around a night manager who gets entangled into a criminal inner circles while trying to oust whim with authorities.
Taaza Khabar follows a sanitation worker who gains a peculiar power that changes his life, leading him to new and unexpected opportunities.
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness revolves around DCP Rudraveer Singh, a troubled and brilliant detective who tackles Mumbai’s most dangerous crimes.
Showtime takes an insider look into the television industry exploring the power dynamics and personal dramas of those working behind the scenes.
