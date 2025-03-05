Shrek to Brokeback Mountain; TOP 10 unusual romantic movies that will surprise you

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2025

Here is a list of unusual romantic movies to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beauty and the Beast (JioHotstar) follows a girl who embarks on a journey to save her father from a creature as he locks him in his dungeon.

Brokeback Mountain (Prime Video) is about two shepherds who develop feelings for each other. Things get complicated when the two get married to their respective girlfriends.

Edward Scissorhands (JioHotstar) revolves around an unfinished robot who has scissor blades instead of hands, is taken in by a family, and falls in love with their teenage daughter.

Harold and Maude (Prime Video) focuses on Harold, a young man who is obsessed with death. However, he develops a friendship, and eventual romantic relationship, with 79-year-old Maude.

Lars and the Real Girl (Prime Video) is about Lars, a kind-hearted but socially awkward young man who develops a romantic yet nonsexual relationship with an anatomically sex doll.

Her (Prime Video) revolves around a man who develops a relationship with Samantha, an artificially intelligent operating system personified through a female voice.

The Shape of Water (JioHotstar) follows Elisa, a janitor who stumbles upon an amphibious creature that is held captive. She then develops a unique relationship with the creature.

Benny and Joon (Prime Video) tells the story of a young woman with mental illness,who finds love in Sam, an eccentric man who models himself as a movie star.

I'm a Cyborg, But That's OK (Netflix) centers around a girl who she thinks is a cyborg and is kept in a mental institution and meets a boy who thinks he can steal people’s souls.

Shrek (Netflix) revolves around Shrek who agrees to retrieve Princess Fiona for the fairytale-hating Lord Farquaad of Duloc, but falls in love with her on the way.

