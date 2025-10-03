THIS actress KISSING scenes cross all limits of BOLDNESS, fans can’t have..
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Oct 03, 2025
Famous TV actress Shweta Tiwari has featured in several kissing and romantic scenes in Alt Balaji's web series Hum Tum Aur Deam.
The official trailer for Hum Tum Aur Deam has been viewed over 2.2 million times and is rapidly going viral.
In this web series, Shweta Tiwari showcases a completely different side from her TV image, surprising fans.
With this project, Shweta Tiwari is debuting in the world of web series, which marks a new turning point in her career.
This romantic drama web series from Alt Balaji will be released on ZEE5 on December 6th, and audiences are excited about it.
In addition to Hum Tum Aur Deam, Shweta Tiwari is also seen in the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.
By working in web series and TV shows, Shweta Tiwari has proved that she can fit into every character.
