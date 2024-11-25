Sikandar ka Muqaddar and more: Top 8 new OTT releases of this week (Nov 25 to Dec 1)
Nikita Thakkar
| Nov 25, 2024
Sikandar Ka Muqaddar starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary and others is going to release on November 29 on Netflix. The story revolves around a thrilling heist.
Bloody Beggar is going to release on November 29 on Amazon Prime Video. It is a Tamil movie starring Kavin in the lead.
Woman of The Hour is going to release on Lionsgate Play on November 29. The story revolves around an actress crossing path with a serial killer.
Hard North is going to drop on Amazon Prime Video on November 29. It is about five Canadians trying to face the challenges as they opt to live off the land.
Korean drama The Trunk is going to hit Netlix on November 29. It is about a secret marriage service.
Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega is going to drop on Zee5. It is about two reporters conducting a sting operation.
Parachute is going to come on Disney+Hotstar on November 29. It is a Tamil web series about two children who run away from their home.
The Madness is coming to Netflix on November 28. It is a story of a media pundit who has to prove his innocence after being framed in a murder.
Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey is coming to Netflix on November 26. It is a documentary about child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey murder case.
The Snow Sister is coming to Netflix on November 29. The story revolves around a young boy who is grieving, comes around a bubbly girl and believes in Christmas again.
