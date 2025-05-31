The Devil Judge to Reborn RIch and Beyond Evil: TOP 10 Korean dramas that are as good as Vincenzo
Yashshvi Srivastava
| May 31, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch that are as thrilling as Vincenzo
Flower of Evil (Netflix) follows detective Cha Ji-Won, who marries Baek Hee-Sung, and together they have a daughter. However, they are unaware that Cha Ji-Won is living in disguise.
Healer (JioHotstar) revolves around Chae Young-shin, a failed internet reporter, who aspires to be like a star reporter. However, she crosses paths with a mysterious criminal and falls for him.
Lawless Lawyer (Viki) centers around lawyer Bong Sang Pil, who establishes his firm and hires a problematic attorney. The two work together to fight injustice.
Hyena (Netflix) depicts the story of two rival attorneys with only high-class clientele tear apart anything that stands in the way of their ambition.
The Fiery Priest (Netflix) projects that when an elderly priest dies, a temperamental priest and a detective team up to solve the case.
Taxi Driver (Prime Video) focuses on Kim Do-gi, a graduate who works as a taxi driver for a company. He helps get vengeance on those clients who wronged them.
The Devil Judge (Netflix) centers around a ruthless judge who turns the courtroom into a live television show and takes the vote of citizens to dish out the most brutal punishments.
My Name (Netflix) revolves around a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father's death and then becomes the gang's mole inside the police force.
Beyond Evil (Viki) follows the story of two fearless policemen who break the law to catch a serial killer.
Reborn Rich (Viki) is about a loyal employee who is murdered and reborn as the youngest son of the company, he seeks revenge on the conglomerate family.
