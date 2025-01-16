From Sindhubaadh To Hanu-man; top films to watch on Jio Cinema
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 16, 2025
Feeling bored? Worry not. Here is a list of some top films on Jio Cinema that one must watch
Sindhubaadh: The gripping story centres on Thiru, a lawbreaker who falls in love with Venba and marries her. But things take a disturbing turn when her father sells her for the skin trade
BA pass: The 2013 film revolves around Mukesh who is mistreated by his aunt but things change when he meets an older woman at a party who is trying to seduce him.
Hanu-man: The story surrounds a thief who possesses Hanuman-like-abilities and later sets out on the mission to help
Kaali Kitaab: This recently released film focusses on a cursed book that affects the lives of the strangers and the victims are tasked to save themselves before the gruesome ending.
Aranmanai 4: The film highlights the story of a man who sets out on the journey to find the hidden truth after his sister’s mysterious death but ends up in a series of terror.
Double iSmart: This action-thriller film recites the story of a murderer who assists the authorities after he is operated with a surgery and isenhanced with the memories of a dead police officer.
The Family Star: The beautiful story revolves around Govardhan, a middle class boy who falls in love with his tenant Indu.
Venom: The sci-fi action film centres on Eddie, a journalist who sets out on the mission to kill Carkton, CEO of Life Foundation but gets merged with a symbiotic alien with lethal abilities
