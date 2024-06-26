Sipahi and 9 other thought-provoking YouTube movies that are a must-watch
Sipahi is a newly released thought-provoking movie by famous YouTuber Amit Bhadana.
Amit plays the role of a poor boy who aspires to join the police force as a constable, it is a must-watch hour-long movie on YouTube.
Ankhon Dekhi, a philosophical film about a middle-aged man who decides to believe only in what he can see and experience firsthand.
Madaari follows a man who kidnaps the son of a politician to bring attention to the injustices faced by common people.
Manjhi follows a Dashrath Manjhi, who spent 22 years carving a path through a mountain to connect his village to the nearest town.
Talvar is based on the real-life double murder case of Aarushi Talwar and the investigative drama that proceeded.
Dor explores the lives of two women from different backgrounds brought together by fate touching on topic of woman empowerment.
Masaan intertwines two stories that delve into themes of love, loss, societal norms, and the struggle for personal freedom.
Chittagong focuses on the Chittagong uprising against British colonial rule in India, led by a group of schoolboys and their teacher.
Udaan is a coming-of-age drama about a teenager forced to live with his abusive father after being expelled from boarding school.
Aligarh is drama based on the life of Dr. Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, a professor who faced discrimination due to his sexual orientation.
