Siren and Top 9 other South Indian movies to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar
Nishant
| Apr 20, 2024
Siren is the story of an ambulance driver turned criminal who is awaiting his release from the prison.
Salaar is a revenge story of a gang leader who promises his dying friend to take his revenge by taking on other criminal gangs.
Arjun Reddy follows a young medical student with a rebellious attitude who falls in love with a fellow student.
Bheesma Parvam revolves around a retired gangster who seeks revenge on his enemies who betrayed him and killed his family.
Two couples from different backgrounds fall in love, but their relationship is tested by societal pressures and cultural differences in Premalu.
VIP 2 revolves around a battle between an engineer and an arrogant owner of a construction company.
Set in 1980s Chennai, Vada Chennai follows the story of an ambitious young man who gets involved in the world of politics and crime.
Jigarthanda is about a group of aspiring filmmakers set out to make a gangster film, but they soon find themselves in real-life danger.
Kaaka Muttai, two young brothers from a slum in Chennai dream of buying a bicycle as they take on various odd jobs to earn money.
Thegidi, a young woman from a small village dreams of becoming a police officer, and she fights against all odds to achieve her goal.
