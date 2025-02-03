Bela Pur Ki Dayan to Siyaah; Top 10 Pakistani Horror Dramas that will keep you up all night
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 03, 2025
Pakistani dramas have been lauded for their amazing content that keeps audiences glued to the screen. Here’s a list of Pakistani horror dramas that will give you sleepless nights.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bela Pur Ki Dayan is a horror drama series that stars Amar Khan, Sarah Khan, Adnan Siddiqui and Osama Tahir.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Siyaah revolves around supernatural, psychological thriller, suspense, horror and comedy stories.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chalawa revolves around widow Mahnoor who decides to visit her husband's grave at night.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Saaya 2 released in 2022 features Momina Iqbal, Danial Afzal Khan and Mashal Khan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Neeli Zinda Hai revolves around a married couple Aman and Sumbal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Inteqam stars Khalid Anam, Ismat Iqbal and Hassaan Khan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Saaya revolves around Sualeha whose evil in-laws plan something horrifying.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Naagin revolves around two shape shifting snakes who were killed during the construction of Daa Ji’s mansion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Haqeeqat revolves around DFO Aamir who adopts a mysterious child from Murre forest.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Nawaz revolves around the clash of human strength and supernatural powers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Gemini to Libra; TOP 4 Zodiac signs whose love language is cooking
Find Out More