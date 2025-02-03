Bela Pur Ki Dayan to Siyaah; Top 10 Pakistani Horror Dramas that will keep you up all night

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2025

Pakistani dramas have been lauded for their amazing content that keeps audiences glued to the screen. Here’s a list of Pakistani horror dramas that will give you sleepless nights.

Bela Pur Ki Dayan is a horror drama series that stars Amar Khan, Sarah Khan, Adnan Siddiqui and Osama Tahir.

Siyaah revolves around supernatural, psychological thriller, suspense, horror and comedy stories.

Chalawa revolves around widow Mahnoor who decides to visit her husband's grave at night.

Saaya 2 released in 2022 features Momina Iqbal, Danial Afzal Khan and Mashal Khan.

Neeli Zinda Hai revolves around a married couple Aman and Sumbal.

Inteqam stars Khalid Anam, Ismat Iqbal and Hassaan Khan.

Saaya revolves around Sualeha whose evil in-laws plan something horrifying.

Naagin revolves around two shape shifting snakes who were killed during the construction of Daa Ji’s mansion.

Haqeeqat revolves around DFO Aamir who adopts a mysterious child from Murre forest.

Dil Nawaz revolves around the clash of human strength and supernatural powers.

