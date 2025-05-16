Skyfall to Salt: TOP 10 spy movies to watch before Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning releases
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 16, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Knight and Day (Netflix) follows June, a girl who meets Roy, a secret agent who meets while boarding a plane.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salt (ZEE5) is about Evelyn Salt, a CIA agent, whose life takes a turn for the worse when she is accused of planning the assassination of the Russian president.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Man From U.N.C.L.E (Prime Video) centers around a CIA agent and a KGB operative, who must come together and work together to stop a criminal organisation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Atomic Blonde (Prime Video) tells the story of a spy who is sent on a mission to Berlin just before the Berlin Wall collapsed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kingsman: The Secret Service (JioHotstar) focuses on Gary, whose life takes a drastic turn when he is recruited into Kingsman, a secret spy organisation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Spectre (Prime Video) is about James Bond, who receives a cryptic message from a mysterious organisation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Bourne Ultimatum (Prime Video) depicts the story of Jason Bourne, who sets off to uncover the truth of his dark past.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ronin (Prime Video) follows a team of former special operatives hired to steal a mysterious, heavily guarded briefcase.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bridge of Spies (Prime Video) centers around a lawyer who is entrusted with negotiating the release of Francis Gary Powers, a convicted pilot.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Skyfall (Prime Video) project on an ex-MI6 agent who steals information from the government to carry out a vendetta.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Crash Landing on You to Vincenzo and Queen of Tears: Top 10 Korean dramas you must not miss if you have Netflix subscription
Find Out More