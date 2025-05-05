Snowdrop to Uncontrollably Fond; TOP 10 Korean dramas with sad ending that will surely make you cry
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 05, 2025
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (Viki) centres around Ha-jin travels 1000 years back in time and lands in the era of the Goryeo Dynasty as a young girl named Hae-soo.
The Red Sleeve (Viki) follows a royal court romance between the King of Joseon, who places his duty to his country above love, and a court lady who wants to protect the life she has chosen.
Snowdrop (JioHotstar) revolves around Youngro, a female university student, who treats the bleeding Suho, who one day jumps into a women's dormitory despite the dangerous situation.
Autumn in My Heart (Viki) is about Yoon Joon-suh, a toddler, accidentally swaps his baby sister with another baby as he drops the name cards that were present on them.
Uncontrollably Fond (Netflix) focuses on two childhood sweethearts who are separated due to some circumstances. Years later, fate decides to bring them closer.
Hotel del Luna (Netflix) projects that Jang Man-wol, the proprietor of a supernatural hotel, is bound to the place due to a grave sin. She soon hires Gu Chan-sung, a young man, as the manager.
The Hymn of Death (Netflix) depicts the tragic romance between Joseon's first soprano, Yun Sim-deok and the genius playwright, Kim Woo-jin.
Just Between Lovers (JioHotstar) is about two individuals who lost their loved ones in a tragic accident and try to carry on with their lives as if they are not in pain.
Youth of May (Viki) centers around an idealistic medical student who gets married to a nurse after meeting her at the insistence of his father. However, their fate was cut short.
Now, We Are Breaking Up (Viki) focuses on Ha Young Eun, a cold-hearted designer, and the charismatic Yoon Jae Gook fall for each other. However, their relationship is put to the test.
