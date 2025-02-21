Solo Leveling to My Hero Academia; TOP 10 action anime on Netflix, Prime Video and Crunchyroll

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2025

From classic series to modern martial arts masterpieces, here is a list of the most electrifying action anime.

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic (Crunchyroll) follows Aladdin who travels to a strange land, filled with mystery ruins that are said to hold priceless treasures.

Assassination Classroom (Netflix) centers around a class of students who are tasked with assassinating an alien that plans to destroy the world in one year.

Lycoris Recoil (Prime Video) focuses on a group of secret agents, who serve drinks and parties in a Tokyo cafe. They fight for peace when their customers land in danger.

Chainsaw Man (Netflix) is about a young man who is left for dead and is reborn as a powerful devil-human hybrid with the soul of a devil.

Solo Leveling (Prime Video) focuses on a weakest hunter named Sung Jin-woo, after a near-death, he comes back becoming stronger.

One Punch Man (Netflix) is the story of Saitama, a strong superhero who defeats villains with just a single punch. Overtime, he gets bored.

My Hero Academia (Crunchyroll) centers around Izuku Midoriya, a boy who was born without a Quirk but still dreams of becoming a superhero himself.

Dandadan (Netflix) focuses on Momo and Okarun, whose beliefs clash when they are thrown into the world of ghosts, aliens and awakened powers.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Prime Video) follows Tanjiro, who joins the demon Slayer Corps after his family is slaughtered by demons and turning her sister into a demon.

Wind Breaker (Crunchyroll) revolves around Haruka, who has no interest in weaklings but only the strongest fighters. He seeks into battle and makes its way on top.

