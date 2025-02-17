Solo Leveling to Violet Evergarden; TOP 10 fantasy Anime to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Crunchyroll

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2025

Here is a list of fantasy anime that will get you hooked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Solo Leveling (Prime Video) is about Sung Jin-woo, who is the weakest hunter, struggles to survive. After a near-death experience, he comes back becoming stronger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Violet Evergarden (Netflix) revolves around Violet Evergarden, a young ex-soldier who becomes an Auto Memory Doll tasked with writing letters that can connect people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic (Crunchyroll) follows Aladdin, who travels to a strange land where mysterious ruins are said to hold priceless treasures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Clover (Netflix) centers on Asta and Yuno, who are orphans and are raised at the same church. As they try to become the next Wizard King, a rivalry between them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One Piece (Prime Video) projects on Monkey D Luffy and his pirate crew who sets out to find the ultimate treasure ‘One Piece’ and become the king of the Pirates.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Crunchyroll) follows two brothers who set out to find the Philosopher’s stone to save their mother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Happy Marriage (Netflix) centres on Miyo, whose abusive family sees her as worthless. But, together with her powerful husband-to-be, she begins to shine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naruto: Shippuden (Netflix) is about Naruto, a teenage ninja, who trains hard to become the Hokage of his village.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jujutsu Kaisen (Crunchyroll) is about a high school student, who joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to eliminate a powerful curse, of whom he becomes the host.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tokyo Ghoul (Crunchyroll) follows a college student, who is attacked by a ghoul, a superpowered human who feeds on human flesh. He survives and becomes part ghoul.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sitara Ghattamaneni: All you need to know about Mahesh Babu's daughter

 

 Find Out More