Solo Leveling to Violet Evergarden; TOP 10 fantasy Anime to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Crunchyroll
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 17, 2025
Here is a list of fantasy anime that will get you hooked.
Solo Leveling (Prime Video) is about Sung Jin-woo, who is the weakest hunter, struggles to survive. After a near-death experience, he comes back becoming stronger.
Violet Evergarden (Netflix) revolves around Violet Evergarden, a young ex-soldier who becomes an Auto Memory Doll tasked with writing letters that can connect people.
Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic (Crunchyroll) follows Aladdin, who travels to a strange land where mysterious ruins are said to hold priceless treasures.
Black Clover (Netflix) centers on Asta and Yuno, who are orphans and are raised at the same church. As they try to become the next Wizard King, a rivalry between them.
One Piece (Prime Video) projects on Monkey D Luffy and his pirate crew who sets out to find the ultimate treasure ‘One Piece’ and become the king of the Pirates.
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Crunchyroll) follows two brothers who set out to find the Philosopher’s stone to save their mother.
My Happy Marriage (Netflix) centres on Miyo, whose abusive family sees her as worthless. But, together with her powerful husband-to-be, she begins to shine.
Naruto: Shippuden (Netflix) is about Naruto, a teenage ninja, who trains hard to become the Hokage of his village.
Jujutsu Kaisen (Crunchyroll) is about a high school student, who joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to eliminate a powerful curse, of whom he becomes the host.
Tokyo Ghoul (Crunchyroll) follows a college student, who is attacked by a ghoul, a superpowered human who feeds on human flesh. He survives and becomes part ghoul.
