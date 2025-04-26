Something in the Rain to Kill Me, Heal Me; TOP 10 romantic Korean dramas about long lost lovers
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix) is about Ko Moon-young, an antisocial children's book writer who moves to her hometown to pursue her love interest Moon Gang-tae.
Just Between Lovers (JioHotstar) follows two individuals who lost their loved ones in a tragic accident and try to carry on with their lives as if they are not in pain.
Kill Me, Heal Me (Viki) centers around Cha Do Hyun, the son of a Korean conglomerate, who secretly hires a psychiatric resident Oh Ri Jin to treat his multiple personality disorder.
I Remember You (Viki) projects on two detectives who work together fall in love with each other without knowing their true identities.
See You in My 19th Life (Netflix) follows Ban Ji-eum, who can remember all her past lives, sets out to reconnect with a lost love from her 18th life, which was cut tragically short.
Healer (Netflix) revolves around Chae Young-shin, a failed internet reporter, who aspires to be like Kim Mun-ho, a star reporter. However, she crosses paths with a mysterious criminal, and falls for him.
Something in the Rain (Prime Video) tells the story of a timid woman who undergoes metamorphosis after she reconnects with her friend's younger brother.
Our Beloved Summer (Netflix) is about a former couple who are forced to come together again when a documentary they shot in high school goes viral.
When My Love Blooms (Viki) follows Jisu and Jaehyeon, who met for the first time at the protest scene and falls for each other. After 26 years, Jisu and Jaehyeon accidently reunite.
My Love Eun Dong (Prime Video) centers around Ji Eun-ho, a famous actor, who decides to publish an autobiography to find his long-lost love.
