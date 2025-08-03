Something in the Rain to Kill Me, Heal Me; TOP 10 romantic Korean dramas to watch with your lovers
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Aug 02, 2025
Come and Hug Me (Prime Video) is about a man and a woman who were each other's first loves during childhood, who reunite years later as adults.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One (Netflix) revolves around a teenage fencer who has big dreams and high hopes. However, meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life.
Pinocchio (ZEE5) follows a man whose family is ruined by a news channel. However, his friend, who has Pinocchio Syndrome, becomes a journalist and tries to fight for justice.
Bubble Gum (Prime Video) centers on Park Ri-hwan and Kim Hwaeng-ah, who are friends since childhood and fall in love. They face obstacles to their relationship when Park’s mother interferes with them.
One Spring Night (Netflix) projects on a pharmacist and a single father Yu Ji-ho who by chance meets Lee Jeong-in the two become friends and a new hope of love starts to appear.
My First First Love (Netflix) follows Yun Tae-o’s friends who move into his house for some reason. They all experience love, friendship and everything in between.
Our Beloved Summer (Netflix)is about a former couple who are forced to come together again when a documentary they shot in high school goes viral.
Love Next Door (Prime Video) follows a woman who returns to her home to reboot her life. However, she gets entangled with her childhood friend with whom she shares a complicated history.
See You In My 19th Life (Netflix) centers on Ban Ji-eum, who can remember all her past lives, and sets out to reconnect with a lost love from her 18th life, which was cut tragically short.
Fight for My Way (ZEE5) is about Ko Dong Man, a former taekwondo champion, and Choi Ae Ra, a receptionist, who struggle to follow their dreams as life throws obstacles in their path.
