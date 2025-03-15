Something in the Rain to One Spring Night; Top 10 friends to lovers Korean dramas that will melt your heart

Yashshvi Srivastava | Mar 15, 2025

Here’s a list of top Korean dramas with friends to lovers story that will melt your heart

More Than Friends follows Kyung Woo-yeon and Lee Soo who are friends for over 10 years.

Something in the Rain follows a woman who meets her friend's younger brother.

She was Pretty centers around childhood sweethearts who decide to meet each other after 15 years.

Romance is a Bonus Books follows a writer who is the younger editor at a publishing company.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One revolves around a teenage fencer who meets a young hardworking man.

Our Beloved Summer revolves around two former lovers.

My First First Love centers around Yun Tae-o whose friends move into his house due to several reasons.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo follows a weightlifter who gets attracted to a fitness doctor.

Soundtrack #1 follows two best friends who have been together for 20 years.

Happiness follows two friends who are on the mission to search for the man who is responsible for spreading the virus.

