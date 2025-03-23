Top 10 best quotes from Vincenzo that will stay with you forever
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 23, 2025
Here are top 10 iconic quotes from popular Korean drama Vincenzo
‘Friends are like two souls in one body. Don't get hurt since it will hurt me, too.'
'Smart people may rule the world but reckless and stubborn people like me protect it.'
'The only way to get rid of your anger is by fighting it. Stand your ground and fight back. Enlightenment is what you get when you win that battle.'
'All this time we thought we were weak. But we weren't weak. We just didn't try to be strong.'
'Regret is the most painful thing in life.'
'If you walk alone, you reach quickly. But if we go together, we can go far.'
'Your best source of protection isn't a gun or a sword. It's your brain. Don't forget that.'
'People barely notice newcomers but you will notice a person's absence.'
'Do you know how much I love you? That makes me human. But to me, my principles come before love.'
'How can you be so proud of destroying the powerless? Why don't you quit being a lawyer and start anew as an actor?'
