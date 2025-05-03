Vincenzo to The World of the Married; Top 10 binge-worthy revenge thriller Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2025

Here’s a list of must-watch Korean revenge thriller dramas on OTT

Buried Hearts revolves around a school chairman’s faithful employee who is presumed dead. It is on JioHotstar.

Vincenzo follows a gangster mafia with the same name who returns to his homeland. It is streaming on Netflix.

The Glory revolves around a woman who sets out on a journey to take revenge on her classmates. It is on Netflix.

The Judge from Hell revolves around a notorious demon from hell. It is on JioHotstar.

Marry My Husband centers around a cancer patient who found out her husband is having an affair with her best friend. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

The World of the Married follows a renowned doctor who lives in a seemingly perfect family. It is on Netflix.

Eve follows a young woman who infiltrates the powerful chaebol family. It is available on Viki.

The Devil Judge follows a ruthless judge who turns the courtroom into a television show. It is on Netflix.

The Impossible Heir revolves around an ambitious boy who grows up to join an intense battle. It is on JioHotstar.

The Killing Vote revolves around an unknown figure in a dog mask who dispenses justice. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

