Queen of Tears to Crash Landing on You and The King: Top 10 Korean drama for beginners
Yashshvi Srivastava
| May 28, 2025
Here’s a list of must watch Korean dramas
Queen of Tears revolves around two individuals who struggle after marriage.
The King: Eternal Monarch follows a story of a King who is stuck between two worlds.
Crash Landing On You revolves around a girl who accidentally lands in North Korea.
Vincezo follows an Italian mafia who returns to his homeland for a mission.
King The Land revolves around the story of the owner of a hotel and its employee.
Descendants of the Sun revolves around an army officer who falls in love with a doctor.
When Life Gives You Tangerines revolves around a beautiful story of a couple.
It’s Okay to Not be Okay revolves around an antisocial children’s book author and a psychiatric hospital employee.
Goblin revolves around a goblin who is in search of his human wife.
Business Proposal revolves around a girl who accidentally goes on a blind date with her boss.
