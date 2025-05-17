Descendant of the Sun to Vincenzo and Queen of Tears; Top 10 popular K-dramas of Song Joong Ki

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2025

Fan of Song Joong Ki? Here’s a list of some of his popular dramas you must watch

Vincenzo revolves around a mafia whose motive is to punish corrupt people.

Queen of Tears featured a couple who struggle in their married life. Song Jong Ki makes a cameo role in the series.

Arthdal Chronicles is set in ancient times and revolves around the birth of civilization.

Reborn Rich revolves around a loyal employee who is reborn as the youngest son of the company where he was working.

Obstetrics and Gynecology Doctors revolves around a young boy named Seo Hye Young, whose life takes an unexpected turn after he makes a decision

The Innocent Man centers around Ma Ru, who is madly in love with a girl who ditched him.

Descendants of the Sun revolves around a dashing, brave soldier who falls in love with a doctor.

Man to Man revolves around a man named Kim Seol Woo who is tasked with a secret mission.

Deep Rooted Tree revolves around a King who is given the task to devise a writing system.

The Sound of Your Heart centers around a cartoonist whose family is struggling due to chaos in their lives

