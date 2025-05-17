Descendant of the Sun to Vincenzo and Queen of Tears; Top 10 popular K-dramas of Song Joong Ki
Yashshvi Srivastava
| May 17, 2025
Fan of Song Joong Ki? Here’s a list of some of his popular dramas you must watch
Vincenzo revolves around a mafia whose motive is to punish corrupt people.
Queen of Tears featured a couple who struggle in their married life. Song Jong Ki makes a cameo role in the series.
Arthdal Chronicles is set in ancient times and revolves around the birth of civilization.
Reborn Rich revolves around a loyal employee who is reborn as the youngest son of the company where he was working.
Obstetrics and Gynecology Doctors revolves around a young boy named Seo Hye Young, whose life takes an unexpected turn after he makes a decision
The Innocent Man centers around Ma Ru, who is madly in love with a girl who ditched him.
Descendants of the Sun revolves around a dashing, brave soldier who falls in love with a doctor.
Man to Man revolves around a man named Kim Seol Woo who is tasked with a secret mission.
Deep Rooted Tree revolves around a King who is given the task to devise a writing system.
The Sound of Your Heart centers around a cartoonist whose family is struggling due to chaos in their lives
