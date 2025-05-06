Heartless City to Vincenzo and My Name: Top 10 gangster mafia Korean dramas that will keep you on the edge of your seat

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2025

Here’s the list of gangster mafia Korean dramas

Heartless City follows Yoon Soo Min, who is desperate to start the work left by her best friend.

My Name revolves around a woman who sets out on a mission to take her father’s revenge.

My Beautiful Bride revolves around Do Hyeong, who decides to find his missing fiance.

Vincenzo revolves around a gangster lawyer who returns to his homeland for a mission.

High School Return of a Gangster revolves around a 47-year-old gangster and his team who dream of attending university.

Squid Game revolves around a man struggling with debt who joins a deadly game.

The Fiery Priest centers around a Catholic priest who joins hands with a detective for a murder case.

Inspector Koo follows a former police officer who turns into an insurance investigator.

Prison Playbook centers around a baseball player who ends up in prison

My Sweet Mobster follows Seo Ji Hwan, who deals with his dark past.

