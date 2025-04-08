Vincenzo to The Worst of Evil; Top 10 gangster Korean dramas of all time

Yashshvi Srivastava | Apr 08, 2025

Here’s a list of top Korean gangster mafia dramas that will keep you at the edge of your seat

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vincenzo revolves around a mafia lawyer who returns back to his homeland for a mission.

My Name revolves around Ji-woo , a young woman who sets out to take revenge after the death of her father.

Kill It follows Hyun-jin who uncovers the web of secrets while digging into Soo-hyun’s past.

My Sweet Mobster revolves around a unique pair including a gangster and a children’s content creator.

Heartless City follows Yoon Soo-min who set out on the journey to know about the murder of her undercover police best friend.

The Worst of Evil follows Jun-mo who adopts a new identity to enter the world of crime.

My Beautiful Bride centers around Do-hyeong whose life takes a turn when his wife has mysteriously disappeared.

Bloodhounds revolves around two young boxers who are banded together by a moneylender.

The Lies Within revolves around a woman who joins the National Assembly just to save her husband.

Narco-Saints follows an ordinary entrepreneur who joins government secret services.

