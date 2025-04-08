Vincenzo to The Worst of Evil; Top 10 gangster Korean dramas of all time
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 08, 2025
Here’s a list of top Korean gangster mafia dramas that will keep you at the edge of your seat
Vincenzo revolves around a mafia lawyer who returns back to his homeland for a mission.
My Name revolves around Ji-woo , a young woman who sets out to take revenge after the death of her father.
Kill It follows Hyun-jin who uncovers the web of secrets while digging into Soo-hyun’s past.
My Sweet Mobster revolves around a unique pair including a gangster and a children’s content creator.
Heartless City follows Yoon Soo-min who set out on the journey to know about the murder of her undercover police best friend.
The Worst of Evil follows Jun-mo who adopts a new identity to enter the world of crime.
My Beautiful Bride centers around Do-hyeong whose life takes a turn when his wife has mysteriously disappeared.
Bloodhounds revolves around two young boxers who are banded together by a moneylender.
The Lies Within revolves around a woman who joins the National Assembly just to save her husband.
Narco-Saints follows an ordinary entrepreneur who joins government secret services.
