Vincenzo to When Life Gives You Tangerines and Queen of Tears: Top 10 Korean dramas of all time

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2025

Queen of Tears revolves around the love story of individuals from completely different backgrounds.

When the Phone Rings revolves around a politician and his mute wife, whose life turns upside down after a phone call.

Mouse follows Jeong Ba-reum, a police officer who faces life-threatening events while following a psychopath.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God revolves around an immortal goblin who is in search of a human bride.

Business Proposal revolves around an ordinary employee who accidentally goes on a blind date with her boss.

When Life Gives You Tangerines revolves around the story of a spirited girl and a steadfast boy.

The Glory revolves around a girl who sets out to take revenge on her culprits.

Vincenzo revolves around a mafia lawyer who returns to his homeland to complete a mission.

Descendants of the Sun revolves around a special forces officer who is madly in love with a doctor.

Crash Landing on You follows a girl who accidentally falls in North Korea due to a paragliding mishap.

