Vincenzo to Unlock My Boss; Top 10 Hindi-dubbed Korean dramas on Netflix
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 07, 2025
Here’s is the list of Hindi dubbed Korean dramas on Netflix
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vincenzo revolves around a lawyer who revisits Korea after years.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Angel’s Last Mission: Love revolves around a carefree angel who risks her place in heaven due to a mistake.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The King: Eternal Monarch follows Lee Gon, a Korean emperor who closes the doors to a parallel world.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Flower of Evil follows Cha Ji-won who marries Baek Hee-sung unknowing his true identity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Demon revolves around Do Do Hee who is tasked to collaborate with Do DO Hee so that he may get his powers back.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fight For My Way centers around Ko DOng Man, a former taekwondo champion and Choi Ae Ra.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Doctor Stranger follows Park Hoon who is captured by his father and is forced to live in North Korea.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
W revolves around Yeon-joo who discovers that her father created a webtoon named W.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Business Proposal (6)
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Unlock My Boss centers around a CEO of a tech firm who teams up with a stranger to run his company.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kabhie Kabhie to Satyam Shivam Sundaram; Top 10 romantic Bollywood film from 70s that will give you butterflies
Find Out More