Vincenzo to Unlock My Boss; Top 10 Hindi-dubbed Korean dramas on Netflix

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2025

Here’s is the list of Hindi dubbed Korean dramas on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vincenzo revolves around a lawyer who revisits Korea after years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Angel’s Last Mission: Love revolves around a carefree angel who risks her place in heaven due to a mistake.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The King: Eternal Monarch follows Lee Gon, a Korean emperor who closes the doors to a parallel world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flower of Evil follows Cha Ji-won who marries Baek Hee-sung unknowing his true identity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Demon revolves around Do Do Hee who is tasked to collaborate with Do DO Hee so that he may get his powers back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fight For My Way centers around Ko DOng Man, a former taekwondo champion and Choi Ae Ra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Doctor Stranger follows Park Hoon who is captured by his father and is forced to live in North Korea.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

W revolves around Yeon-joo who discovers that her father created a webtoon named W.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Business Proposal (6)

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unlock My Boss centers around a CEO of a tech firm who teams up with a stranger to run his company.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kabhie Kabhie to Satyam Shivam Sundaram; Top 10 romantic Bollywood film from 70s that will give you butterflies

 

 Find Out More