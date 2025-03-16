Space Sweepers to Gravity; TOP 10 space thrillers to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2025

Here is a list of space thriller movies to watch.

Ad Astra (Netflix) revolves around astronaut Roy, who takes on a dangerous mission across the solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father.

Moon (Prime Video) projects on Sam Bell, a man who experiences a personal crisis as he nears the end of a three-year solitary journey, on the far side of the Moon.

2001: A Space Odyssey (Prime Video) follows a journey by astronauts, scientists, and the sentient supercomputer HAL 9000 to Jupiter to investigate an alien monolith.

Alien (JioHotstar) is about a spaceship crew who investigate a derelict spaceship and are hunted by a deadly extraterrestrial creature.

Space Sweepers (Netflix) follows a group of space junk collectors called The Victory. However, they get involved in a risky business when they find a humanoid robot.

The Cloverfield Paradox (Netflix) centers around an international group of astronauts aboard a space station who, after using a particle accelerator to try to solve Earth's energy crisis.

Gravity (Prime Video) depicts the story of Dr Ryan, an engineer on her first time on a space mission and Matte, an astronaut on his final expedition. However, they are hit by debris while spacewalking.

Life (Prime Video) focuses on a team of astronauts who discover the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars, they begin realising that the life form is extremely intelligent and hostile.

Prometheus (JioHotstar) projects on a team of explorers, who are sent to the darkest corner of the universe. However, things take a turn when they realise that they are not alone.

Sunshine (Prime Video) centers around a group of astronauts who are sent on a dangerous mission to reignite the dying Sun.

