Special Ops to Paatal Lok; TOP 10 thriller series that are as good as The Family Man
Roger Khuraijam
Mar 20, 2025
Here is a list of thriller series to watch.
Special Ops (JioHotstar) centers around a RAW agent, who forms a team of five agents, to track down a person, who is the mastermind of the terror attacks which took place in India.
Bard of Blood (Netflix) follows agent Kabir, who takes on a covert mission in Balochistan. However, things took a turn when four Indian spies were captured.
Kathmandu Connection (SonyLiv) focuses on Shivani, a journalist, who is assigned to cover for the plane hijack in Kandahar. While investigating, she takes the help of a prisoner.
Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy (ZEE5) is about a highly trained Indian spy, who is tasked on a mission to Pakistan from launching an attack against India.
Farzi (Prime Video) projects on Sunny, a brilliant small-time artist propelled into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting when he creates the perfect fake currency note.
Crackdown (JioHotstar) revolves around the life of a few RAW agents and along with other agents plans to uncover a conspiracy that threatens the safety of India.
Paatal Lok (Prime Video) centers around a policeman who investigates a high-profile murder case that leads him to remote corners of North-East India.
Tandav (Prime Video) follows Samar who kills his father to gain more power. However, he must make his moves carefully lest his secret spills out in the public.
Indian Police Force (Prime Video) depicts the story of Delhi police officer Kabir Malik, who embarks on a journey to battle the insidious terrorist Zarar.
Asur (JioHotstar) follows Nikhil, a forensic expert turned teacher, who leads a peaceful yet unsatisfied life with his wife and daughter. However, he soon joins hands with his mentor to catch a serial killer.
